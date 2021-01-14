‘Everyday heroes’: Swift unveils Truckers Against Trafficking tractor

PHOENIX — During the first week of January — a month set aside to raise awareness of and stop slavery and human trafficking — Swift Transportation unveiled a wrapped truck honoring the nonprofit Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) organization. TAT is a 501(c)3 that exists to educate, equip, empower and mobilize members of the trucking, bus and energy industries to combat human trafficking.

The new 2021 wrapped Freightliner Cascadia is designed to serve as a living representation of Swift’s partnership with TAT. The wrap displays both Swift’s and TAT’s logos and reads “Everyday Heroes Needed.” The wrap also provides a phone number that truckers and other motorists can call to report suspicious activity.

Swift drivers will be selected to drive the wrapped trucks based on their personal ties to the truck’s theme, according to a statement from the carrier.

“We are grateful for Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) and the important work they do,” said Kevin Quast, Swift’s chief administrative officer. “Our partnership with TAT has been part of our company for many years, and we are proud to say that we have provided TAT training for thousands of professional drivers. We stand united with TAT and others who fight against the evil of human trafficking.”

Swift Transportation has partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking to help educate drivers on how to become everyday heroes by recognizing and reporting trafficking. New drivers at Swift learn about TAT during the carrier’s driver qualification program and are given the option of taking additional training on the subject.

“We are thrilled and grateful to see Swift create this beautiful tractor wrap in an effort to raise awareness about how the trucking industry can combat human trafficking,” said Kendis Paris, executive director of TAT. “It’s just one more way trucking continues to lead the way across all modes of transportation in the fight against this heinous crime.”