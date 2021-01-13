Bret Chastain of Flora, Indiana, has dedicated his truck, a 2005 Mack CXN with a 15-speed transmission, to a group of often-unsung heroes – the K9s who serve the nation’s military and law-enforcement agencies.

A veteran of the U.S. Army and Army National Guard who served several tours in military hot spots, Bret says he grew to respect the dedication and bravery of the bomb-sniffing dogs he worked with as a calvary scout. In addition to Mack’s familiar bulldog emblem on the hood – in itself a nod to man’s best friend – Bret’s truck bears 29 paw prints so far, each in memory of a K9 that gave its life in the line of duty.

