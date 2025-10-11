Former Georgia police lieutenant indicted by grand jury in hit-and-run that killed truck driver

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia police lieutenant has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with a hit and run incident on Interstate 75 in August.

The grand jury has indicted Christopher Bradshaw, 48, a former lieutenant with the Milton Police Department.

Investigators say Bradshaw struck and killed Terrell Lowdermilk, a tractor-trailer driver from Chattanooga, on Interstate 75 northbound near South Marietta Parkway back in August.

Bradshaw is facing charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI, and felony hit-and-run.

Milton Police said Bradshaw was a 14-year veteran of its department, and issued a statement.

“The Milton Police Department has been informed that one of its lieutenants, Christopher Bradshaw, a 14-year veteran of the department, has been arrested by the Marietta Police Department in connection with a hit-and-run crash that tragically claimed the life of a motorist in Marietta, Georgia. The incident occurred while Bradshaw was off duty.

Upon our initial notification of the investigation, Bradshaw was immediately placed on administrative leave and has since been terminated from employment with the City of Milton.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time. While we cannot provide further comment due to the ongoing investigation being led by the Marietta Police Department, we remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the trust of our community.”