Hit and run driver that killed trucker identified as former police lieutenant

There is a new twist in last week’s deadly hit and run on Interstate 75 in Cobb County, Ga.

The man who allegedly hit and killed a truck driver, was an off-duty cop.

Christopher Bradshaw, 48, of Canton, Ga. is a now former police lieutenant with the Milton (Georgia) Police Department.

He is facing charges of Homicide by Vehicle and Hit-and-Run, and has turned himself in to Marietta police. He is being held without bond.

Milton Police said Bradshaw was a 14-year veteran of its department, and issued a statement.

“The Milton Police Department has been informed that one of its lieutenants, Christopher Bradshaw, a 14-year veteran of the department, has been arrested by the Marietta Police Department in connection with a hit-and-run crash that tragically claimed the life of a motorist in Marietta, Georgia. The incident occurred while Bradshaw was off duty.

Upon our initial notification of the investigation, Bradshaw was immediately placed on administrative leave and has since been terminated from employment with the City of Milton.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time. While we cannot provide further comment due to the ongoing investigation being led by the Marietta Police Department, we remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the trust of our community.”

Marietta Police released a statement via Facebook on Friday afternoon saying that “evidence and witness statements now confirm the identity of the driver who struck and killed Terrell Lowdermilk, 36, early Wednesday morning.

Police said that after a crash between two tractor-trailers on Interstate 75 northbound early Wednesday morning, both drivers exited their vehicles, and one was hit and killed by a passing motorist who did not stop.