Funding to improve truck routes part of Minnesota’s $17.4M infrastructure plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Jan. 3 that $17.4 million has been allocated for eight construction projects in the Twin Cities Metro and Greater Minnesota to improve transportation infrastructure. The projects are estimated to support over 2,000 jobs.

“Investing in our transportation system helps strengthen communities, create jobs and promote economic growth,” Walz said. “These projects will support a broad range of opportunities for business growth, ranging from business incubators to small businesses to meat-processing plants, while improving the safety and efficiency of our transportation system.”

The funding comes from the state’s competitive Transportation Economic Development (TED) and Transportation Economic Development Infrastructure (TEDI) programs. The programs target transportation infrastructure projects that create economic development opportunities and jobs through a collaboration between the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), and local government and private sector partners.

“This round of TED funding leverages local public and private funding to complete road projects that help create safe, vibrant communities, connect local businesses to their customers and supply chains, and connect people to jobs,” said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “The projects also improve local and regional safety, and demonstrate how a strong multi-modal transportation system supports healthy communities.”

“Infrastructure investments help businesses grow and make local communities attractive to companies looking to relocate or expand,” said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek. “This partnership between DEED, MnDOT and local jurisdictions around the state illustrates our all-in effort to sustain Minnesota’s economic success.”

The selected projects include:

• Aitkin County (TED:$2.1 million): Construct a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 65/Highway 210/County Road 8 in McGregor to improve safety and access to businesses and industries near the intersection, including numerous retail and hospitality, manufacturing, mining and trucking businesses. The project could create up to 130 jobs by 2028.

• Dakota County (TED: $2.4 million): Improve the existing Highway 52/County Road 42 interchange in Rosemount, including adding new traffic signals and improving turn lane capacity from Highway 52 onto County Road 42. The project will improve safety in an area seeing increased truck traffic serving local companies. Businesses along the corridor may add 1,340 new jobs by 2028.

• Mahnomen County (TED: $125,000): Install a new right-turn lane from Highway 59 into the new Benson and Turner Foods plant, bringing economic development to an underserved area within the White Earth tribal community. The turning lane is necessary to safely accommodate semitrucks and other vehicles turning from a high-traffic road into the business. Benson and Turner Foods is providing matching funds for this project.• City of Hastings (TED: $2.73 million): Reconstruct Highway 61 through Hastings. The project includes a new road system from 21st Street to 25th Street that will reduce traffic on local neighborhood roads, provide a local road system for industry and commercial access, and improve trail system access that safely connects bike and pedestrian traffic to businesses in the area. The project may help create as many as 75 new jobs by 2028.

• City of Norwood Young America (TEDI: $900,000): Construct streets and utilities to expand the Tacoma West Industrial Park. The 60-acre expansion will allow for approximately 14 new lots. The city has two committed businesses located in the park. The project, when fully built out, would increase the value of the land by $27 million and create or retain 260 jobs.

• City of Waconia (TED: $5 million): Assist with the completion of the Highway 5 Phase 2 Reconstruction Project. The project will upgrade 1.4 miles of two-lane road to a four-lane divided road with multiple intersections through the eastern end of the city limits, close a 0.8-mile gap in the regional trail system, improve mobility and safety, and connect residents to more employment centers, including the nearby Ridgeview Medical Campus. Companies along the corridor may add 40 new jobs by 2028.

• City of Brooklyn Center (TEDI: $500,000): Reconstruct and replace streets and utilities on the Opportunity Site to be redeveloped to accommodate a business incubator, a conference center and mixed-income housing. The site is targeted at businesses owned by women, immigrants, and Black, Indigenous and People of Color. The project is estimated to create 89 jobs and increase the market value of the site by $165 million.

• Carver County (TED: $3.2 million; TEDI: $500,000): Construct a new roundabout to improve safety and mobility at the Highway 5/County Road 11 intersection in Victoria. It is anticipated that 45 to 100 new jobs will be created within the next five years.

An additional TED funding solicitation will open in the summer of 2024, with $4.4 million in TED funds available for projects exclusively in Greater Minnesota. Click here for more information about the TED program, and here for facts about the TEDI program.