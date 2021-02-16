Georgia trucker faces multiple charges following Indiana incident

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Truck driver Kendarius C. Poole, 29, of Riverdale, Georgia, was arrested in Indiana Sunday, Feb. 14, after leaving the scene of a crash on Interstate 65 in Jackson County.

At about 10:30 a.m., Trooper Tia Hunt of the Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to reports of a semi tractor-trailer, driven by Poole, parked on the shoulder of I-65 Northbound near the 53 mile marker, just north of Seymour.

When Hunt arrived at the scene, Poole indicated he simply needed some flat tires repaired and that he had not been involved in a crash; however, Hunt noted the vehicle had fresh damage from a recent crash. Meanwhile, ISP Trooper Korry Clark located a freshly damaged guardrail about 2 miles south that matched the damage to Poole’s truck and trailer.

According to a statement released by ISP, during the roadside investigation, Hunt found evidence suggesting Poole was in possession of marijuana. When ISP Trooper Randel Miller and Jinx, an ISP K-9, responded to assist, Jinx alerted the officers to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle. During a search of the truck, suspected marijuana and synthetic urine were located.

A search warrant was obtained to draw and test Poole’s blood for evidence that he was operating the vehicle while intoxicated. After the search warrant was served, Poole was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic urine, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.

Kendarius Poole was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his initial court appearance in the Jackson County Superior Court.