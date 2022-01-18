Oversized skillet hauled by semi to Tennessee museum

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A giant cast iron skillet being hauled by a big rig caused quite a stir along Interstate 59 last week on its way to a South Pittsburg, Tennessee, museum.

The skillet, billed as the world’s largest at more than 18 feet across, was making its way to the Lodge Cast Iron Shop to be a center attraction at a new museum there.

The skillet weighs 14,360 pounds — and even more when it’s loaded with eggs and bacon. Unfortunately, though, museum officials say there are no plans to cook a giant breakfast with this behemoth.

“In 2021, we celebrated 125 years of Lodge Cast Iron, and as we look ahead to 2022 and the next 125 years, we’re thrilled to be bringing the Lodge Cast Iron Museum to South Pittsburg,” said Mike Otterman, CEO and president of Lodge Cast Iron.

“Covering everything from the history of cast iron to how it’s used today, the museum is an exciting opportunity to celebrate our community and share Lodge with the world through this unmatched experience.”

Below is video of the skillet being hauled to its destination.