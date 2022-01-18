TheTrucker.com
Truck driver arrested for driving while intoxicated

By The Trucker News Staff
Mikhail Popov, 62, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was arrested for operating his 18-wheeler while intoxicated. (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

VERSAILLES, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers arrested a South Carolina truck driver on Jan. 14 for operating a commercial motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit.

Mikhail Popov, 62, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

Preliminary charges also included operating while intoxicated/endangerment and operating with a blood alcohol of .15% or greater.

According to an ISP news release, the investigation began around noon when a motorist reported observing a 2016 Freightliner pulling a trailer that was driving erratically on Interstate 65 southbound in Bartholomew and Jackson counties.

The vehicle was located and stopped near the 54 mile marker just north of Seymour in Jackson County.

During the traffic stop, troopers observed that Popov showed signs of being intoxicated.

Popov was transported to the Seymour Police Department, where he submitted to a breath test for intoxication. The test determined that Popov’s BAC was .225%.

 

The Trucker News Staff

