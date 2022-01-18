McLeod announces major update to trucking software

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — McLeod Software, a supplier of transportation management and trucking software for carriers, brokers, 3PL providers and shippers, saw its sales grow by 32 percent in 2021.

That’s a new company record.

On Monday, the company also announced that version 22.1 of its LoadMaster Enterprise and PowerBroker software programs are ready for use.

“With the release of Version 22.1, McLeod Software continues to focus on a layered security approach to protect from external cyber threats,” a company news release stated.

“Security updates add precautionary layers protect the gateways from those outside your trusted network. McLeod uses security measures in layers to decrease the likelihood that an attack can reach the sensitive data and systems that run a customers’ business.”

McLeod’s updates include a host of new capabilities across its software suite.

For example, “the IntercompanyFusion module allows McLeod’s DataFusion EDI (electronic data interchange) solution to provide visibility, two-way communication and data sharing to manage the freight exchange between internal companies without the need for double entry of the order,” according to the news release.

“This feature vastly reduces the effort associated with moving a load between two internal companies under the corporate structure.”

There are also new capabilities and enhancements to trailer sharing for LoadMaster, a tool “designed specifically for transportation corporations composed of multiple entities, allows trailers to be shared between internal companies,” the news release stated.

“This can be especially helpful when demand is heavy, and capacity is tight. Behind-the-scenes enhancements optimize the dispatch approval process and keep track of shared trailers, regardless of which company in the organization owns the trailer.”

Credit card usage has also been addressed in the software update.

Using the data import tool, a process has been created to import credit card transaction information from a credit card service provider into regular vouchers/AP open items.

“This process offers tremendous time savings for your administrative staff and reduces the risk of errors by manual entry,” the news release stated. “This import adds transactions to create a visible audit trail and history record and the ability to adjust the transaction amounts, GL accounts, descriptions, and dates prior to voucher posting.”

