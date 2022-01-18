Schneider receives award for pandemic-related work

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Transportation logistics carrier Schneider has been awarded the SanMar Mask Award, recognizing the company’s role in supporting the mask distribution supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schneider is the only carrier to receive such recognition.

Early in the pandemic, SanMar, a Seattle-based apparel and accessories supplier, pivoted from manufacturing apparel to producing masks for hospitals, healthcare workers and others battling the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.

“This effort was part of a coalition of U.S. apparel companies working with the White House to build a supply chain to produce millions of much needed face masks in a time of short supply,” the news release stated.

“SanMar has had previous experience with Schneider and knew they can be counted on to deliver their products safely and efficiently.”

SanMar director of Global Logistics John Jansen called his company’s relationship with Schneider “one of our most strategic in the transportation and shipping space.”

“Especially in these challenging times, we can depend on Schneider,” Jansen added. “When we need additional equipment, capacity or other services it’s really easy to pick up the phone and make that call.”

When it was time to distribute the masks, SanMar turned to the Schneider team to haul them out of Seattle to their destinations.

“I’m proud that SanMar was confident they could look to Schneider to be a part of this supply chain,” said Schneider Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Jim Filter.

“Since we began working together in 2016, our relationship has steadily grown and there is a strong bond of trust. Our drivers were able to provide critical capacity to deliver masks.”