Grisly wreck kills big rig driver, 2 others

BEASELY, Texas — A trucker and two other people were killed Monday in a fiery crash in Fort Bend County, Texas.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office’s (FBCSO) Twitter account, the crash happened at around noon Monday at Vincik Ehlert Road and Farm Road 360 in the Beasley community southwest of Houston.

The FBCSO said that a passenger car ran a stop sign and was struck by an 18-wheeler, killing the car’s driver and passenger.

After that collision, the 18-wheeler then crashed head-on with another big rig, and both vehicles caught fire. One of the semi drivers died.

Details about who the drivers were was not provided by the FBCSO. The crash is under investigation.