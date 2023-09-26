High-dollar chopper damaged after truck driver misjudges Louisiana bridge’s height

DENHAM SPRINGS — Police cited a truck driver after his rig, which was hauling a multi-million-dollar helicopter, became struck underneath the Interstate 12 overpass on Friday, Sept. 22.
Police said the $30 million machine’s rotor collided with the interstate bridge’s support beam, causing an unknown amount of damage.
The bridge passes 15 feet above the roadway, according to signage north and south of the span. Technical specifications for the helicopter indicate its body is 15.5 feet tall, according to a report by WBRZ.
The Denham Springs Police Department said 56-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, who works for Texas-based trucking company International Machine Transport, was ticketed for careless operation.
The chopper, which resembled a Sikorsky S-92, was being transported from Georgia to Lafayette, officials said.
How did this guy get assigned to an oversize load ?? And where were his escorts ???