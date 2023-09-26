TheTrucker.com
The Nation

High-dollar chopper damaged after truck driver misjudges Louisiana bridge’s height

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   High-dollar chopper damaged after truck driver misjudges Louisiana bridge’s height
Reading Time: < 1 minute
High-dollar chopper damaged after truck driver misjudges Louisiana bridge’s height
The driver of this 18-wheeler was cited for careless operation after the load became wedged under the Interstate 12 overpass on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Courtesy: WBRZ)

DENHAM SPRINGS — Police cited a truck driver after his rig, which was hauling a multi-million-dollar helicopter, became struck underneath the Interstate 12 overpass on Friday, Sept. 22.

Police said the $30 million machine’s rotor collided with the interstate bridge’s support beam, causing an unknown amount of damage.

The bridge passes 15 feet above the roadway, according to signage north and south of the span. Technical specifications for the helicopter indicate its body is 15.5 feet tall, according to a report by WBRZ.

The Denham Springs Police Department said 56-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, who works for Texas-based trucking company International Machine Transport, was ticketed for careless operation.

The chopper, which resembled a Sikorsky S-92, was being transported from Georgia to Lafayette, officials said.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

High-dollar chopper damaged after truck driver misjudges Louisiana bridge’s height

Comment

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE