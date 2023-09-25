Bendix salutes maintenance workers during national Technicial Appreciation Week

AVON, Ohio –The ability of every big rig to transport loads across the country, every vocational vehicle to move materials in and around jobsites, and every delivery truck to drop off goods in our neighborhoods traces back to professional technicians. It’s the maintenance pros who help keep these and all other commercial vehicles rolling throughout America.

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC is offering a special salute to service professionals during National Technician Appreciation Week, which runs from Sept. 24-30 and is sponsored by the American Trucking Associations (ATA) and ATA’s Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC).

The week directly follows this year’s ATA TMC fall meeting in Cleveland, Ohio and its TMCSuperTech National Technician Skills Competitions for professional commercial vehicle technicians. National Technician Appreciation Week celebrates the hard work and commitment of professional technicians, while also helping to attract prospective talent to one of the most in-demand careers in the trucking industry.

“Every kind of commercial vehicle — tractor-trailers, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, cement mixers, refuse haulers, delivery vans, to name just a few — is kept rolling by dedicated professionals whose skills help enhance the safety of their fleet, the drivers, and the roads we all share,” said Fred Andersky, Bendix director of demos, sales and service training.

Andersky continued, “From the front of the tractor to the back of the trailer, the role of the professional technician has become more complex, more diverse, and more challenging thanks to the exponential leap in technologies present on today’s commercial vehicles. It’s a growing opportunity in a vital field. Without technicians, trucks go nowhere – and America stops. We couldn’t be more grateful for everything they do.”

Bendix — a North American leader in the development and manufacture of active safety, air management and braking system technologies for commercial vehicles – was a sponsor of this year’s TMCSuperTech competition and its brake station.

“All of us at Bendix extend our sincere thanks to the professional technicians doing this critical work,” Andersky said. “And, as has been the case for more than a half-century, we will continue to proudly support their work through our education and training efforts. We have the backs of these pros, just as they have our country’s back.”