Keith Rahn honored as TCA Highway Angel for preventing drunk driver from leaving accident scene

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Keith Rahn of Radford, Virginia, has been recognized by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) as a TCA Highway Angel because of his actions following a crash involving a drunk driver. Rahn is a driver for WEL Companies, based in De Pere, Wisconsin.

The incident occurred Aug. 29, 2023, at about 10:15 p.m. Rahn was at the Everett, Pennsylvania, service plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, when an intoxicated motorist drove in to the facility — and struck a parked truck.

“He slams into the front of another semi — just slams into him,” Rahn said.

After calling 911, Rahn exited his truck and, along with another trucker, went to check on the driver of the car. Upon reaching the vehicle, they discovered the driver of the car was extremely intoxicated.

“We could smell the alcohol, so I called 911 back,” Rahn said.

The driver of the car became belligerent and tried to start his car, saying repeatedly, “I have to get out of here.” Rahn says he reached into the car and removed the keys from the ignition, adding that he was determined to keep the drunk driver from hurting himself or others.

While they waited for authorities to arrive Rahn says, the agitated driver attempted to leave the scene but was unable to get away from Rahn. Even when the state police arrived, the driver remained uncooperative.

A state trooper repeatedly told the driver to leave the car, but the order was ignored, so the trooper decided to remove the driver by force. Rahn and another driver helped the trooper. As they pulled the driver from the car, they realized the driver’s pants and underwear were falling off, and he had a cup of wine in his lap.

“We got him down, got him handcuffed and literally carried him to the back of the police SUV — he passed out,” Rahn recalled.

Eventually, an ambulance arrived, and Rahn and the other trucker helped the paramedics get the drunk driver into the ambulance so he could be taken to an emergency room to be checked for alcohol poisoning.

Rahn cited personal reasons for his actions that night.

“I had a daughter who was killed by a drunk driver,” he said, adding that he has alcoholism in his family.

“I really don’t have any tolerance for drunk drivers, but I also respect the law,” he said. “I know how dangerous drunks can be. There was no way in the world I was gonna let that guy get back on the road.”

