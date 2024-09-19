ATA thanks Boozman, Kelly for leading senate recognition of America’s truckers

Washington – The American Trucking Associations (ATA) thanked U.S. Senators John Boozman and Mark Kelly for introducing a Senate resolution celebrating America’s truckers and designating the week of September 15-21, 2024 as “National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.”

“National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is an opportunity for us as a nation to take stock of the countless ways truckers provide for all of us,” said Chris Spear, ATA president and CEO. “Their impact can be seen and felt everywhere, because everything we want or need is moved by truck. We applaud Senators Boozman and Kelly for leading this bipartisan effort to recognize the extraordinary hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of America’s professional drivers. Our reliance on truckers is absolute, and our appreciation for them should be as well. This resolution serves as a reminder of their indispensable role in our daily lives.”

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a nationwide opportunity to formally recognize professional truck drivers’ efforts. State trucking associations, industry suppliers, and motor carriers of all sizes host appreciation events for the men and women who safely deliver more than 70% of the country’s total freight tonnage.

“I’m proud to support the men and women who drive long hours to deliver goods and products across the country and move our communities forward,” Senator Boozman said. “Arkansas truckers play a crucial role in our economy. I’m honored to recognize their work and committed to continue championing policies to help enhance their industry.”

According to a media release, ATA brought Interstate One – a tractor-trailer equipped with a mobile classroom for public education – to Capitol Hill, where professional truck drivers from America’s Road Team met with Members of Congress and their staffs to discuss the essential role that trucking plays in our economy. Legislators and staff had the chance to test their driving skills in friendly competition on Interstate One’s simulator.

“Truckers are the backbone of our economy, driving long hours to deliver the goods that keep stores stocked and businesses running,” said Senator Kelly. “National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is an important recognition of the sacrifices they make every day. I will continue to support policies that make their jobs safer and our supply chains stronger.”

Click here to read the Senate resolution.