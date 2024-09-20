Oregon cyclist dies in crash with semi truck

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A cyclist has died as a result of a collision with a semi truck.
According to a report from the Oregon State Poice,on Monday, Sept. 9, at 1:18 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a commercial motor vehicle versus bicycle crash on Interstate 5, near milepost 214, in Linn County.
Authorities say that the preliminary investigation indicated Ryan Lee Bird, 40, of Eugene was riding a bicycle northbound in the slow lane of Interstate 5 when a northbound Volvo commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Raymond Archuleta Jr., 39, of Portland, was unable to see the bicyclist in the roadway and struck him from behind.
Bird was declared deceased at the scene according to OSP.
The truck driver was uninjured.
Authorities say the highway was impacted for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation. Police say Archuleta remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.
