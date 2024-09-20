TheTrucker.com
Oregon cyclist dies in crash with semi truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
Oregon State Police report that a cyclist died as a result of a crash with a semi truck in Oregon.

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A cyclist has died as a result of a collision with a semi truck.

According to a report from the Oregon State Poice,on Monday, Sept. 9, at 1:18 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a commercial motor vehicle versus bicycle crash on Interstate 5, near milepost 214, in Linn County.

Authorities say that the preliminary investigation indicated Ryan Lee Bird, 40, of Eugene was riding a bicycle northbound in the slow lane of Interstate 5 when a northbound Volvo commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Raymond Archuleta Jr., 39, of Portland, was unable to see the bicyclist in the roadway and struck him from behind.

Bird was declared deceased at the scene according to OSP.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Authorities say the highway was impacted for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation. Police say Archuleta remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

