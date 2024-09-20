Crash in Indiana’s Vigo County sends one to hospital 

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post responded to an accident on Thursday involving a semi tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on Interstate 70 near the sixteen-mile marker eastbound.

According to the preliminary crash investigation by Trooper Brad Fyfe, at approximately 8:40 a.m. local time, Corey R. Yund, 34, of Crawfordsville, Ind., was driving a 2020 Ford truck westbound on Interstate 70 and suddenly reduced his speed near the sixteen-mile marker to make an illegal U-turn at the interstate turnaround.

Tyler A. Nusbaumer, 21, of Indianapolis, who was driving a 2017 Dodge truck, struck Yund in the rear. The collision forced Yund’s truck to travel south into the median then into the eastbound driving lane of Interstate 70. Yund was then struck by a 2021 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer being driven by Haiguang Zhong, 42, of Rosemead, Calif. and the collision forced Yund’s truck back into the median, where it eventually stopped, facing east. Zhong’s tractor-trailer traveled off the south side of Interstate 70 coming to a stop.

According to the report, upon the arrival of the first responders, Yund was extracted from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to a local hospital, for further medical care. There were no other injuries reported.

Trooper Fyfe was assisted at the crash scene by several troopers of the Putnamville Post, Riley Fire Department, Trans Care, and Edington’s Wrecker Service.

Yund was cited for making an illegal U-turn.

The Indiana State Police Putnamville Post is encouraging all motorists to not make illegal U-turns and to follow all signs posted on the roadways.