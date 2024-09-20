Kristin White steps into role as acting administrator for FHWA

WASHINGTON — Following the surprise resignation of former Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Administrator Shailen Bhatt, Kristin White, the agency’s deputy administrator, has picked up the reins as acting administrator, according to a Sept. 18 statement released by FHWA.

White joined the agency as chief counsel in July 2024 and moved into the role of deputy administrator in May 2024. According to FHWA’s statement, White has helped lead the agency to oversee key FHWA programs and new initiatives created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“I am honored and humbled to lead the Federal Highway Administration at this pivotal time as we deliver on the promise of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” White said.

“I am passionately committed to serving alongside the incredible leaders and public servants at FHWA to promote our mission of a world-class system that is safe, efficient, equitable and sustainable for all,” she said. “The dedicated public servants of FHWA are working tirelessly each and every day to improve the lives of the American people.”

Before joining the FHWA, White served as COO for the Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America), a nonprofit founded by Congress to advance safety and mobility through transportation technology and innovation. She was also the co-founder and executive director of Minnesota’s Office of Connected and Automated Vehicles (CAV-X), a tech startup and idea incubator within government that research and deploys transformational technology and policy.

She began her career as a Fulbright Fellow with the State Department in Japan. White holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Olaf College, a law degree from Hamline University School of Law and global arbitration certification from Queen Mary University of London.