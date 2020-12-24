High-wind warning, commercial vehicle restrictions issued for parts of New York

wind warning
Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from 6 p.m. this evening (Dec. 24) to 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25. Winds are expected to be between 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 65 miles per hour.

The warning is in place for southern Westchester, New York City and Nassau and Suffolk counties.

MTA Bridge and Tunnel Facilities: Beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, and continuing through 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25, all empty tractor-trailers, and tandems trailers will be prohibited due to anticipated high winds. Motorists should use an alternate route and allow for additional travel time.

New York State Thruway: If winds increase as predicted, an empty trailer and tandem trailer restriction will be implemented on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Please monitor Thruway alerts carefully if you have vehicles in this area.

