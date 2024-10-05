Highways beginning to reopen in east Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, SR 350 in Greene County and SR 133 in Johnson County are open to traffic one week after Hurricane Helene swept through East Tennessee destroying five bridges and causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to infrastructure.
Following the storm, SR 350, known locally as Jones Bridge Road, was piled 30 feet high with debris. Chunks of the road were washed away, exposing bare dirt and bent utility poles, according to TDOT’s release.
“In just 120 hours, 75 TDOT employees hauled dozens of truckloads of debris from Jones Bridge Road and repaired craters of asphalt displaced by the storm. Their commitment to reconnecting communities is unmatched as they continue to make progress day after day,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley.
RECOVERY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 49 sections of state routes originally closed, 30 of those have reopened.
- TDOT crews have inspected all state-owned bridges over water.
- Crews have assessed 35 of the 90 locally owned bridges requiring assessment.
- More than 400 dedicated TDOT team members are tirelessly working to repair and reconnect communities as quickly and safely as possible.
