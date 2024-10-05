TheTrucker.com
Man killed in fiery Kentucky crash identified

By Bruce Guthrie -
A man who died in a fiery crash on a highway in Louisville recently has been identified (COURTESY OF WAVE)

A man involved in a fatal crash in Louisville, Ky has been identified in a report from WAVE.

The station reported that the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified 44-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim, and that he died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns last Saturday shortly before 5:30 p.m. His cause of death was ruled an accident.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the scene and said the driver lost control of the semi and hit the concrete median, which caused the tractor and trailer to catch fire.

A semi had also crashed near Kennedy Bride earlier in the morning. Both of these crashes caused I-65 South to close for hours.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

