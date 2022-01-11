Ice Road Trucker, America’s Trucking Sweetheart, other personalities join TNC Radio lineup for 2022

HOUSTON — TNCRadio.LIVE, a free streaming radio station dedicated to truckers, is adding new programming and personalities to its regular lineup for 2022.

Beginning this month, the voices of Alex Debogorski of The History Channel’s “Ice Road Truckers,” along with “America’s Trucking Sweetheart” Marcia Campbell and Dr. Christopher Cortman of “Building Strong Minds,” will be heard on the station, according to a statement released by TNCRadio on Jan. 11.

Launched in mid-2020, TNC Radio.LIVE features a predominately talk-show format, which includes live shows and popular podcasts along with music, the station is available online at www.tncradio.live and via Google Play, the Apple App Store, Alexa and many other platforms and devices.

“This has been an incredible journey and we are very enthusiastic about our future,” said Tom Kelley, the station’s managing partner. “Since the station was founded, we believed that if we kept our focus on building a safe place for drivers to get the news and information they need, and the music and entertainment they want, we would be successful.”

In October 2021, the streaming station launched its “TNCRadio Prime Time” lineup, airing from 7-9 p.m. Eastern time daily. The shows, produced by TNCRadio.LIVE, are available as a podcast a few days after the original broadcast

“Our first season was extremely well received, and we are grateful to our many listeners who have jumped in with us,” said Shelley Johnson, co-host of “Women Road Warriors,” a lively talk show designed to empower and inspire women in the trucking industry. Johnson is also an executive vice president and one of the founding partners of TNCRadio.LIVE.

“We are so happy to announce that Ice Road Trucker Alex Debogorski, “America’s Trucking Sweetheart” Marcia Campbell, and Dr. Chris Cortman of “Building Strong Minds,” can all be heard on TNCRadio starting in January 2022,” she said during a formal on-air announcement.

Debogorski, a standout on The History Channel’s “Ice Road Truckers” series, is known for telling stories about his nearly 50-year career spent driving trucks in Canada.

“Basically, all we have to do is just wind (Alex) up and get out of the way,” Kelley said with a laugh, describing “Tale Lights,” a show new to the TNCRadio Prim Time lineup. Kelley noted that the show “is the perfect format for Alex. The program is geared around letting drivers do what they do best. Next to being a safe driver, every decent driver loves to tell their stories. Alex is one of the best storytellers you have ever heard.”

By his own account, noted musician and trucker “Long Haul Paul” Marhoefer has been a big fan of Marcia Campbell’s for many years.

“Having Marcia back on the air is going to be a huge hit for a lot of us,” said the singer. “It was a very sad day when she left the airways in 2020. Even if it’s only going to be once a week, I know many drivers have been waiting a long time for this.”

The pandemic has certainly increased health awareness in industries across the board, and trucking is no exception. The show “Building Strong Minds,” featuring noted author and psychologist Dr. Christopher Cortman, will take on subjects that drivers sometimes avoid discussing.

“We will tackle anything and everything, from stress, anxiety, loneliness and depression to practical tips on how to improve relationships from the road,” said Kelley, who is producing the show.

This year marks the second season of the TNCRadio.LIVE Prime Time lineup and includes Season 1 holdovers “Women Road Warriors,” hosted by Johnson and motivational author, speaker and driver Kathy Tuccaro; “TruckersLife Radio,” hosted by Ron Fraser, president of TFC Global; and “The Train Station” with longtime Houston radio host Bill Waldrop. Waldrop was recently named one of the station’s corporate partners. The TNCRadio Prime Time slot also includes “Keep on Talkin’” with host founding partner and truck driver Tom Kyrk, which introduces listeners to many of trucking’s most interesting people.

Finally, Ron Samuels, TNCRadio.LIVE vice president and founding partner, brings his nearly 60 years in radio to the table with a new show. “Reverse Gear,” a look back at the history of popular music, will give the listeners an opportunity to not only remember some of the best songs of the last six decades, but also to see how the artists who wrote and performed some of these classics made their mark in the industry.

TNCRadio.LIVE began broadcasting in mid-2020 and provides on-going weather, traffic, and emergency information and entertainment to the Transportation Industry, primarily to commercial drivers. The station is privately owned. TNCRadio.LIVE is a DBA of IMSICO LLC, a Texas Company.

For more information about TNCRadio.LIVE or to listen free of charge, visit www.tncradio.live.