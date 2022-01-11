Love’s announces plans for 40 new locations in ’22

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops plans to open more than 40 locations and add more than 3,000 truck parking spaces and 3,000 jobs in 2022, the company announced Tuesday.

This comes on the heels of the company opening 38 new locations and adding more than 3,000 truck parking spaces in 2021.

The company also touts that it donated “several million dollars to support its core customer-professional truck drivers, sick and homeless children, veterans and more,” according to a news release.

“This year, we will continue to improve the amenities and services our customers have come to love and expect when they stop at our locations, new features will also be added that we think will wow them,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s.

“Our customers and team members made last year a great one, and we expect the same for this year, as we continue to get customers back on the road quickly and safely.”

The company issued the following highlights for 2022. Love’s will:

Open more than 20 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations, which continues to be the nation’s largest oil change and preventive maintenance network with the most comprehensive roadside coverage for professional drivers and 1,500 maintenance bays and 420 locations across the country;

Continue to enhance the Love’s Connect mobile app with new features;

Expand the Love’s-branded product line and introduce new fresh and hot food offerings, including salad, sandwich and breakfast items made fresh daily;

Add new products to Love’s Mobile to Go Zone, the largest selection of today’s technology on the highway; and

Increase fueling options across the U.S. through Trillium, a leading provider of alternative and renewable fuel supply, design, installation and operations.