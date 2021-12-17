TheTrucker.com
Icy interstate pileup caught on Minnesota DOT camera

A semi jackknifes on Interstate 35 in Minnesota as part of a chain-reaction crash that involved several vehicles. (Courtesy: MN Safety)

MINNEAPOLIS — A multi-vehicle crash Dec. 10 on Interstate 35 in Minnesota unfolded before a Minnesota Department of Transportation live camera.

No injuries were reported, but the video shows a wild ride for those involved. The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35.

