Icy interstate pileup caught on Minnesota DOT camera

MINNEAPOLIS — A multi-vehicle crash Dec. 10 on Interstate 35 in Minnesota unfolded before a Minnesota Department of Transportation live camera.
No injuries were reported, but the video shows a wild ride for those involved. The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.