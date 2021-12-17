Love’s adds hundreds of truck parking spaces at five new locations

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Heflin, Alabama; Kimball, South Dakota; Fillmore, Utah, and Leavenworth, Indiana, thanks to four stores that opened Thursday morning.
A fifth store in Klamath Falls, Oregon, opened Friday. Combined, the stores will add more than 380 truck parking spaces and more than 280 jobs to their respective communities.
“For only the second time in the history of Love’s, we’re opening five new locations in one day that will be ready to help get customers back on the road quickly and safely,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members in Klamath Falls, Heflin, Kimball, Fillmore and Leavenworth will provide customers the Highway Hospitality they expect when stopping at Love’s.”
The locations are open 24/7. Amenities are broken down by location below:
Klamath Falls, Oregon
- More than 13,000 square feet
- Carl’s Jr. (Opening Jan. 17)
- 94 truck parking spaces
- 80 car parking spaces
- Seven diesel bays
- Five showers
- Laundry facilities
- CAT scale
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Fresh Kitchen concept
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories
Heflin, Alabama
- More than 12,000 square feet.
- Bojangles. (Opening Jan. 10)
- 72 truck parking spaces.
- 57 car parking spaces.
- Four RV parking spaces.
- Seven RV hookups.
- Eight diesel bays.
- Seven showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- Speedco. (Opening later)
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
Kimball, South Dakota
- More than 12,000 square feet.
- Godfather’s Pizza and Subway. (Opening Jan. 10)
- 68 truck parking spaces.
- 48 car parking spaces.
- Five RV spaces.
- Six diesel bays.
- Five showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
Fillmore, Utah
- More than 11,000 square feet
- Taco John’s (Opening Jan. 10)
- 73 truck parking spaces
- 58 car parking spaces
- Two RV spaces
- Eight diesel bays
- Seven showers
- Laundry facilities (Opening later)
- CAT scale
- Speedco (Opening later)
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Fresh Kitchen concept
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories
- Dog park
Leavenworth, Indiana
- More than 12,000 square feet
- Hardee’s (Opening Feb. 14)
- 75 truck parking spaces
- 50 car parking spaces
- Three RV parking spaces
- Nine RV hookups
- Seven diesel bays
- Five showers
- Laundry facilities
- CAT scale
- Speedco (Opening later)
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Fresh Kitchen concept
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories
- Dog park
