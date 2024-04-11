Indiana cops blast detouring big rig drivers after roundabout closure

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A closed roundabout at the U.S. 6 and U.S. 421 junction in Clinton and New Durham, Indiana, townships has led to commercial truck traffic problems, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

As big rig drivers are utilizing alternate routes, officials say that many are not abiding by posted speed limits and are creating other issues.

“Many of the roadways have young children residing in homes throughout the area,” an LCSO Facebook post states. “Much more problematic though is the excessive amount of commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers who are disregarding the state detour signage. These same drivers are then disregarding county highway signage and utilizing the county roadways as a bypass around the project closure.”

As a result, officials say, county roadways are already showing signs of damage from the CMVs.

“Not only is the damage quite evident, but calls for service relating to these CMVs has dramatically increased,” according to the social media post. “CMVs have become stuck in lawns while turning around, are being driven off roadway to complete wide turns, and the most obvious … the ‘professional drivers’ who are blatantly ignoring the posted no truck signage and violating La Porte County Ordinance 2020-2, specifically section 71.01 (A) (4).”

Last week alone, four LCSO deputies initiated 70 traffic stops, with the overwhelming majority of them involving CMV drivers who had violated the county’s ordinance, the sheriff’s office said.

“This type of aggressive enforcement targeting CMVs will continue throughout the length of the closure,” the Facebook post states. “In closing, drivers of passenger vehicles are again reminded to SLOW DOWN and enjoy the countryside of Clinton and New Durham Townships. For the CMV drivers, READ the posted signage and STAY OFF the county roadways!”