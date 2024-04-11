Travelers rolls out annual Risk Index; distracted driving numbers are up

HARTFORD, Conn. — The 2024 Travelers Insurance Risk Index shows that the nation’s highways are full of distracted drivers.

The results show that many of the common distractions that had been consistently declining have rebounded in recent years, with some even surpassing pre-pandemic figures, according to a news release. Crashes and near misses due to distracted driving have also increased.

Behaviors that are on the rise since before the pandemic include:

Updating or checking social media — up 13%.

Typing a text or email — up 10%.

Talking on a cellphone (hands-free) — up 10%.

Using a cellphone to record videos/take photos — up 9%.

Reading a text or email — up 9%

“Distraction is one of the leading causes of roadway fatalities, and it continues to have a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities,” said Michael Klein, executive vice president and president of personal insurance at Travelers. “Creating safer roadways requires action from each of us, and while the survey results show that people are concerned about distracted driving, they are still unfortunately taking dangerous risks.”

Notably, nearly half of respondents believe roads are less safe than they were one year ago, and 78% believe inattentive driving is more of a problem now than it has been in past years. The latest official data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) underscores those findings, as U.S. traffic deaths jumped by 10.5% in 2021, and NHTSA’s estimates since then show a similarly high fatality rate.

Business Concerns

Of the executives surveyed, 85% — compared to 77% in 2023 — noted being concerned about employees’ use of mobile technology while driving.

That increase comes as 68% of executives said they have instituted distracted driving policies, and many have reinforced that guidance by:

Formally communicating about restrictions concerning phone calls, texts and/or emails while driving for work (84%)

Requiring employees to sign an acknowledgment of the policy (66%)

Disciplining employees who do not comply with company policy (77%)

Prohibiting the use of handheld devices while driving (53%)

Creating Safer Roadways

Consistent with the findings of previous years, the 2024 Travelers Risk Index indicated that several factors could motivate drivers to remain focused, including passengers voicing their concerns (86%) and financial rewards for safe driving (86%).

“Distracted driving is a preventable crisis,” said Chris Hayes, Assistant Vice President of Workers Compensation and Transportation, Risk Control, at Travelers. “If you’re the passenger in a vehicle, speak up if the driver isn’t paying attention to the road. If you’re an employer, avoid calling employees when you know they’re driving. If you’re a parent, be a positive role model by putting the phone away and avoiding distractions when you’re behind the wheel.”