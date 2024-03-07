Indiana DOT awards $155.6 million to local communities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has awarded $155.6 million in federal transportation funding to 51 cities, towns and counties in rural portions of the state to invest in road and bridge improvements and sidewalk projects.

For this latest round of funding, rural communities will design, develop and purchase right-of-way for local projects. While the funds awarded now are dedicated to construction, INDOT will also financially participate in design, engineering and right-of-way acquisition components, according to a news release.

Federal transportation funds are leveraged by many communities to rehabilitate or replace local bridges.

“As INDOT continues to partner with local governments to make record investments in taking care of existing roads and bridges, this round of funding awards emphasizes improving local bridge conditions,” the news release notes. “Nearly $90.3 million in federal funds were awarded for projects to rehab or replace 32 local bridges currently rated in poor condition. Beyond bridge projects, these funds will support pavement resurfacing/reconstruction projects; Transportation Alternative Program projects such as sidewalks, ADA ramps and trails, along with traffic safety projects.”

INDOT dedicates approximately 25% of its federal highway funds to supporting local projects each year.

Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPO) distribute those funds to cities, towns and counties within the state’s larger urbanized areas while INDOT distributes funds outside MPO areas.

Communities must contribute at least 20 percent in local matching funds and meet other federal requirements to receive federal funding.

Communities were invited to submit project applications to INDOT for potential funding during a call for projects announced in November 2023.

Click here for a full list of projects being funded by this award.