Speed limit upped along I-81 in Sullivan County, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Big rigs traveling through Sullivan County, Tennessee, along Interstate 81 are allowed to make 70 mph now.
Based on recent spot speed studies, crash analyses and the continuity of speed zones, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said it modified the speed limit between the Washington County line and Virginia state line for all vehicles.
Previously, passenger vehicles were limited to 65 mph and large trucks to 55 mph.
“This study was conducted as a result of comments received from the general public as well as our partners in law enforcement and local municipalities,” a TDOT news release notes. “The speed limit change is being made in the interest of the motoring safety of the public.”
TDOT crews are currently replacing signage along this corridor.
