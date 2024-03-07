TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Driver missing after big rig hauling lumber tumbles down West Virginia hill

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Driver missing after big rig hauling lumber tumbles down West Virginia hill
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Driver missing after big rig hauling lumber tumbles down West Virginia hill
Police in West Virginia say the driver of this lumber truck is missing after a crash on the morning of Thursday, March 7, 2024 along Hurricane Road near Frame. (Courtesy: WCHSTV)

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Authorities in Kanawha County, West Virginia, are searching for a truck driver after they found a wrecked tractor-trailer Thursday morning on a hillside along Hurricane Road near the town of Frame.

Police said they believe the truck driver was trying to make their way through a series of sharp curves when the rig left the road and tumbled around 50 feet down a steep hill. The truck was hauling a flatbed trailer full of lumber.

Police think that the driver was misguided by a GPS because “the road is not suitable for large trucks.”

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE