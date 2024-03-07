Texas teen arrested for driving rig without license

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old male from Del Valle, Texas, has been arrested for driving a tractor-trailer without a license.

The driver, who wasn’t named, admitted that this was the first time that he had driven an 18-wheeler and that he was on his way to San Antonio with several crushed cars.

According to a Facebook post by the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy on Monday saw the truck “driving southbound swerving off the roadway and back into the left lane causing two vehicles to swerve across the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic to avoid being struck.”

The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of South U.S. Highway 87 and Breezy Hills Drive and met with the male driver.

“Due to the reckless nature of his driving and having no driver’s license, the driver was placed under arrest for No Driver’s License, and the 18-wheeler was towed by a local wrecker,” the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post states.