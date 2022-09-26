Indiana trooper injured, hospitalized after tanker truck strikes cruiser on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Trooper was hospitalized after her vehicle was struck on Interstate 65 as she and other troopers were assisting with a previous, unrelated crash.

Indiana State Troopers were investigating a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 at approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. The troopers were assisting a towing service with the removal of a semi-truck that had been involved in that early morning crash.

Two troopers, whose cruisers’ emergency lights were activated, were blocking the right lane when a tanker truck driven by Jonathan W. Hanely, 33, of Remington, Indiana, sideswiped the vehicle of Indiana State Trooper Jordin Bilthuis while she was sitting in it with her seatbelt buckled.

Hanley was cited for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. An inspection of the tanker truck — operated by Hydro EXC Inc. of Griffith, Indiana — found several violations, two of which were out-of-service violations.

Bilthuis was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.