Mississippi man steals truck of driver who stopped to help him

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A semi-truck driver who pulled over to help a crash victim wound up having his rig stolen as he was busy checking to see if anyone was injured.

WKRN reports that the incident happened at 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 along Interstate 65 in Spring Hill, Tennessee, when a truck driver saw a white pickup truck turned on its side in the highway’s median. The big rig driver got out to see if anyone was injured, and that’s when police say Jamie Edmondson, 32, of Mississippi, jumped into the tractor-trailer and drove off.

Not long after, Spring Hill police contacted the semi’s owner, who said he had a loaded firearm hidden in the back of the truck.

Williamson County, Tennessee, deputies and Brentwood, Tennessee, police finally located the stolen semi, which was swerving as it went northbound on I-65, with dash cam footage showing it was traveling all over the road and driving on the shoulder.

Just north of Concord Lane, the tractor-trailer slowed to approximately 10 miles per hour, at which point Edmonson jumped out of the truck, which continued to roll from the number four lane on the far right across four lanes of traffic into a retaining wall.

WKRN said that officers armed with AR-15’s and handguns arrested Edmonson.

The truck’s owner arrived shortly afterward and reported that his truck was still drivable, and that his firearm was intact behind the driver’s seat.

The driver possessed the weapon lawfully, according to law enforcement.

Edmondson is still in the Maury County Jail as of the time of this report and is charged with multiple crimes, including stealing the $200,000 big rig.