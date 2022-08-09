TheTrucker.com
Indiana troopers investigating shooting of big rig on I-80

By The Trucker News Staff
Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting of a big rig on Interstate 80 near the Illinois/Indiana state line. (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting of a big rig on Interstate 80 near the Illinois/Indiana state line.

Troopers were dispatched to a call of shots being fired at approximately 2:52 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at the 0.1 mile-marker.

The caller, a truck driver, reported that a small gray passenger car with Illinois plates shot at his truck for no apparent reason.

Indiana State Troopers found two bullet holes in the truck.

Investigators were able to find one of the bullets fired at the big rig just past the Indiana/Illinois state line. (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

Further investigation showed that one of the bullets had entered the cab near the driver’s leg. That bullet continued into the truck and struck a cup holder and a can of Mountain Dew. That bullet was able to be recovered.

Luckily, the driver was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the suspect or suspect vehicle — a gray Nissan with Illinois plates — is encouraged to contact Indiana State Police investigators at 219-696-6242. Callers can remain anonymous.

 

 

 

 

One bullet went into the truck and struck a cup holder and a can of Mountain Dew. (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years.

