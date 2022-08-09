Worldwide Express to host toy, supply drive to benefit kids

DALLAS — As part of the events leading into the upcoming Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation race on Aug. 13 at Richmond Raceway, Worldwide Express has partnered with local carrier Estes, to organize a series of activities benefiting local Virginia charities, including foster care agency UMFS and Children’s Hospital of Richmond (CHoR) at VCU.

Worldwide Express will hold a toy and supply drive at Richmond Raceway, host driver meets and greets and donate race tickets to CHoR and UMFS families.

Estes will also hold a toy drive at its Richmond headquarters from Aug. 8-19, where employees are encouraged to donate toys and supplies in need at CHoR and UMFS. Another local carrier, UPS, will receive tickets to the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation race for teams and families at its local UPS Customer Center to attend.

“We are pleased to honor our carriers by making an impact on two organizations that are supported by Estes, one of our largest and longest-standing carrier partners,” Worldwide Express President Rob Rose said. “Over the years, Richmond-based Estes has made significant contributions of time and resources to Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and UMFS, and we would like to further their efforts by encouraging donations from teams, fans and the public at-large surrounding the race.”

“As a family-owned company for over 90 years, our team loves supporting nonprofits and causes that go above and beyond to help children and families thrive, like UMFS and CHoR,” Rob Estes, president and CEO at Estes, said. “We want to thank our friends at Worldwide Express for choosing Estes as its partner to help bring toys, supplies, donations, fun and hope to these deserving organizations.”

Toy and Supply Drive: Aug. 13-14 at Richmond Raceway

Worldwide Express will be accepting in-person toy and supply donations at the Worldwide Express Fan Zone at the Richmond Raceway Midway on Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14. Each person who donates will be entered in a raffle to win driver-signed memorabilia and prizes, including a Richmond Raceway flag signed by current NASCAR Cup Series drivers, Niece Motorsports memorabilia and Trackhouse Racing items.

Wish list items for the two organizations include coloring books, books, fidget toys, LEGO toys, school-age wipeable toys, preschool toys, dinosaur figurines, PAW Patrol toys, slime kits, putty, therapeutic dough, kinetic sand, UNO card games, family card games, family board games, battery-powered room string lights, balls (sensory balls, playground balls, bouncy balls), remote control cars/vehicles, Matchbox cars, art supplies and school headphones.

“We’re so grateful to be a part of this exciting opportunity through Worldwide Express,” Stephanie Allan, vice president for community development at Children’s Hospital Foundation, said. “We want to help children feel comfortable and at home when they’re in the hospital and having access to toys and supplies helps us do just that. Every dollar collected and toy donated makes a difference in a child’s life at CHoR.”

Fans can also make online monetary donations that will be used to purchase toys and supplies through the Worldwide Express website at wwex.com/toydrive. Online donations will be accepted beginning Monday, Aug. 8, and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time on Friday, Aug. 19. All monetary donations will be used to purchase items directly from the CHoR and UMFS wish lists and will be donated to the organizations. Worldwide Express will match all donations up to a total of $25,000.

Driver Meet and Greet

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Niece Motorsports drivers Dean Thompson and Carson Hocevar will make an appearance at UMFS alongside the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 winning No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet.

The drivers will participate in a Q&A session, sign autographs and offer photo opportunities for UMFS students, staff and families as well as teams from the Estes corporate headquarters. UMFS is located at 3900 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230.

“UMFS is grateful to have the unwavering support from Worldwide Express and our neighbors at Estes,” Nancy Toscano, president and CEO at UMFS, said. “Both Estes and UMFS have been rooted in the Richmond community for decades, and because of strong community partners like Estes, we are able to better serve children, teens and families across Virginia.”

Through its WWEX Racing program, Worldwide Express, along with its sister brands GlobalTranz and Unishippers, earlier this year announced a multi-year partnership with Trackhouse Racing as a primary sponsor on the No. 1 driven by Ross Chastain and No. 99 driven by Daniel Suarez. The brands also serve as the full-season, primary partner with Niece Motorsports on the No. 40 driven by Dean Thompson, the No. 41 driven by Ross Chastain for four Camping World Truck Series races and the No. 42 driven by Carson Hocevar in eight Camping World Truck Series races, which includes the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway. For more information on WWEX Racing, visit www.wwexracing.com.