Iowa DOT officials call out driver who shoulder-passes another rig

RURAL IOWA — A recent Facebook post from the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement admonished a driver hauling an Amazon trailer for passing another 18-wheeler on the shoulder of an Iowa interstate.
A photo taken by a passenger in another vehicle shows the truck making the pass — the two driving lanes are blocked by other rigs.
“We know everyone wants their two-day and one-day delivery BUT it is still illegal to pass on the shoulder to get to your destination quicker than the rest of the motoring public.,” the post stated.
“We don’t need to tell you the common sense reasons why this is a poor choice to make. Note – many different companies and drivers haul freight for Amazon. This is not a dig on Amazon in any way and the driver is not an employee or representative of Amazon.”
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.