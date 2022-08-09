TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Iowa DOT officials call out driver who shoulder-passes another rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Iowa DOT officials call out driver who shoulder-passes another rig
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Iowa DOT officials call out driver who shoulder-passes another rig
A recent Facebook post from the Iowa Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Enforcement admonished a driver hauling an Amazon trailer for passing another 18-wheeler on the shoulder of an Iowa interstate. (Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement)

RURAL IOWA — A recent Facebook post from the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement admonished a driver hauling an Amazon trailer for passing another 18-wheeler on the shoulder of an Iowa interstate.

A photo taken by a passenger in another vehicle shows the truck making the pass — the two driving lanes are blocked by other rigs.

“We know everyone wants their two-day and one-day delivery BUT it is still illegal to pass on the shoulder to get to your destination quicker than the rest of the motoring public.,” the post stated.

“We don’t need to tell you the common sense reasons why this is a poor choice to make. Note – many different companies and drivers haul freight for Amazon. This is not a dig on Amazon in any way and the driver is not an employee or representative of Amazon.”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE