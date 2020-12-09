Indiana weigh-station inspection leads to discovery of 50 kilos of cocaine in commercial trailer

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Two California men were arrested in Indiana Monday, Dec. 7, when troopers with the Indiana State Police, discovered 50 kilos of suspected cocaine during a weigh-station inspection.

At about 1:15 p.m., the department’s motor carrier division called troopers to the Interstate 94 eastbound weigh station when a Level 2 inspection of a commercial vehicle raised suspicions. The 2016 Volvo, owned and operated by American Roadies Inc. of San Jose, California, was pulling a trailer loaded with 18,000 pounds of minced garlic. When checking the trailer, the inspector saw what appeared to be a black case hidden within the shipment. A visual inspection of the case revealed several packages of a white substance. Additional investigation revealed that the substance field-tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

The occupants of the truck, Baljinder Singh, 37, of Indio, California, and Gurwinder Singh, 32, of Riverside California, were taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Porter County Jail. A total of 50 kilos of suspected cocaine was recovered from the trailer. The inspection was completed with numerous violations being noted and the truck being impounded. The estimated street value of the seizure is between $1.5 and $2 million.

Both men have been charged with possession of cocaine, a Level 3 felony. The Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing (ACP) team, the Porter County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana State Police motor carrier division and Cloverleaf Towing assisted troopers at the scene.

The charges mentioned are merely accusations; actual charges will be determined by the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office.