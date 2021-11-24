Joint state police effort shuts down 64 drivers, 51 big rigs

RICHMOND, Va. — During a three-day law enforcement project that began on Nov. 19, officers from the Virginia and North Carolina state police motor carrier safety divisions conducted a total of 702 big rig inspections.
Of those, 667 violations were cited, 51 rigs were placed out of service and 64 drivers were placed out of service, according to the Virginia State Police.
“This enforcement initiative’s results indicate the extraordinary efforts our Motor Carrier Safety Unit troopers put forth every day as they work to improve passenger and commercial vehicle safety across Virginia,” said Capt. Sean L. Stewart, Virginia State Police Safety Division commander. “Partnering with our North Carolina counterparts helps to reinforce that safety outreach and enforcement no matter which side of the state line you may be traveling.”
