Joshi resigns from FMCSA to take on role as deputy NYC mayor

NEW YORK — Meera Joshi, deputy administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), has accepted a role as one of New York City’s deputy mayors.
News broke of Joshi’s move late Monday morning.
New York’s mayor elect, Eric Adams, selected Joshi to serve as deputy mayor of operations, according to media outlets in New York.
American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear said of Joshi: “(She) has led FMCSA through historic times—as an unprecedented global pandemic, countless natural disasters, a cyberattack on a major domestic pipeline, and widespread workforce shortages challenged the freight economy in ways never before seen.
“Throughout her tenure, the trucking industry has found Deputy Administrator Joshi to be a candid, collaborative, and valued partner in government. Her use of data and stakeholder input drove a sound policy process designed to meet real-world needs. Her leadership has helped to ensure our industry could continue to safely serve the American people and meet the demands of the economy during these incredible times.”
