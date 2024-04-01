Kentucky ambulance driver, patient killed in collision with big rig

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky authorities say two people are dead after a Monday, April 1, wreck involving a Class 8 box truck and an ambulance.
According to the Kentucky State Police (KSP), the crash happened near a gas station at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Old U.S. 27 in Garrard County.
A KSP report states that Cory Dunn, 44, of Lexington, Kentucky, was driving a Class 8 box truck east on Old Lexington Road when he made a left turn onto Lexington Road in front of a Somerset-Pulaski County ambulance being driven by Chastain Mcwhorter of Albany, Kentucky.
KSP say that Mcwhorter was heading north on Lexington Road at the time of the collision.
Mcwhorter and a patient in the ambulance, 75-year-old Robert Caudill of Nancy, Kentucky, were killed in the crash and pronounced dead by the coroner.
A passenger in the ambulance, 23-year-old Bailey Haynes of Somerset, was taken to an area hospital treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Dunn was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
Kentucky ambulance driver, patient killed in collision with big rigComment
The driver of the semi needs to be charged with manslaughter or negligent homicide.Chastain’s family needs to sue to take care of his wife and two kids. Compensation is due.