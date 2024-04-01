Kentucky ambulance driver, patient killed in collision with big rig

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky authorities say two people are dead after a Monday, April 1, wreck involving a Class 8 box truck and an ambulance.

According to the Kentucky State Police (KSP), the crash happened near a gas station at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Old U.S. 27 in Garrard County.

A KSP report states that Cory Dunn, 44, of Lexington, Kentucky, was driving a Class 8 box truck east on Old Lexington Road when he made a left turn onto Lexington Road in front of a Somerset-Pulaski County ambulance being driven by Chastain Mcwhorter of Albany, Kentucky.

KSP say that Mcwhorter was heading north on Lexington Road at the time of the collision.

Mcwhorter and a patient in the ambulance, 75-year-old Robert Caudill of Nancy, Kentucky, were killed in the crash and pronounced dead by the coroner.

A passenger in the ambulance, 23-year-old Bailey Haynes of Somerset, was taken to an area hospital treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dunn was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.