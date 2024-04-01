Werner drivers Gina and Steve Jones honored with TA Citizen Driver Award

OMAHA, Neb. — Werner Enterprises drivers Gina and Steve Jones have been honored with the 2024 TA Citizen Driver Award.

The award, presented by TravelCenters of America (TA), celebrates individuals who exemplify the highest standards of the trucking industry and contribute positively to their communities, a news release states.

They were honored at a special event at the 2024 Mid-America Trucking Show on March 22 in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Gina and Steve epitomize the very best of Werner and the trucking industry as a whole,” said Werner’s President and Chief Legal Officer, Nathan Meisgeier. “Their unwavering dedication to safety and their passion for giving back to others are truly commendable. We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and grateful for the positive example they set for all professional drivers.”

Steve and Gina joined Werner in 2011 and 2012, respectively, and work as husband-and-wife team drivers with a combined 2.5 million accident-free miles, according to the news release.

Gina has served as an ATA America’s Road Team Captain, using her expertise to promote safety and enhance the image of trucking with the motoring public. Both Gina and Steve are distinguished alumni of the Werner Road Team Captain program, where they shared their knowledge and experiences helping other drivers.

“Beyond their incredible safety record and leadership roles, Gina and Steve are integral members of Werner’s Operation Freedom Fleet,” the news release states. “They drive a specialty wrapped truck honoring military veterans.”

Through this initiative, they connect with students in truck driving schools across the country, offering mentorship and guidance to the next generation of safe and professional drivers. Notably, Steve served in the U.S Army from 1998-2005, with one tour in Iraq.

Werner professional drivers have received this award twice prior to Steve and Gina. Charley Endorf won the TA Citizen Driver Award in 2014 and Dan “Dusty” Porter was recognized as the winner in 2021.

“Receiving this award is a tremendous honor for us,” Steve said. “We are deeply committed to making a positive impact wherever we go. Gina and I are incredibly humbled to be recognized in this way.”

As part of the award, drivers are given the opportunity to select a TA or Petro location to be dedicated in their honor.

In addition, TA will make a $2,500 donation to each winner’s organization of choice.

The Jones’ have selected TA Tonopah, Arizona, as the site to be dedicated in their names and Operation Noble Watchman 50 Mile March, which empowers veterans facing mental health challenges and homelessness, as their charity of choice.

“We are grateful to Werner for their amazing support and for providing us with the platform to give back,” Gina said. “This award is a testament to the power of teamwork and the difference we can make when we come together as a community.”

Learn more about the TA Citizen Driver Award by clicking here.