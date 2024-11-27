Laredo CBP officers seize $3.7 million in methamphetamine at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas — More drugs have been seized at the southern border this week.
According to a release, this time U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $3.7 million in a single enforcement action.
“This significant seizure of methamphetamine by our frontline CBP officers underscores the reality of the drug threat they face on a daily basis and exemplifies their determination and resolve to uphold CBP’s priority border security mission,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.
The seizure occurred Nov. 25 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of crushed marble stone for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 66 packages containing nearly 423 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $3,779,994.
CBP seized the narcotics and trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.