Idaho authorities seek help in fatal crash investigation on US 95 in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) are seeking help from the public in an investigation regarding a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at about 8:35 a.m. The collision occurred on US 95 in Bonner County near milepost 490 (Elmira), close to Cindy Lane.

As part of the ongoing investigation, ISP is seeking the public’s assistance to gather additional evidence that could help determine the events leading up to the crash. Investigators are asking for vehicle dash camera, business surveillance, Ring doorbell video, or any other captured video footage of traffic traveling south on US 95 from milepost 505 in Boundary County (Bonners Ferry) to the crash site near milepost 479 in Bonner County. The requested timeframe is from 6:45 a.m. to 8:35 a.m.

Additionally, ISP is encouraging motorists traveling on US 95 during this time who may have observed the vehicles involved in the crash but have yet to speak with investigators to come forward with any information.

According to ISP’s original press release regarding the accident, at about 8:35 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, a 61-year-old man from Moyie Springs, Idaho, was traveling southbound on US 95 in a blue 2011 Dodge Ram pickup. The Dodge Ram moved into the northbound lane and attempted to pass multiple southbound vehicles, colliding head-on with a black 2008 Ford Edge that was traveling northbound, in the northbound lane. The Ford Edge was driven by a 33-year-old woman from Otis Orchards, Washington.

The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup was the sole occupant; he was transported to an area hospital via ground ambulance. The driver of the Ford Edge, her 33-year-old female passenger, from Deer Park, Washington, and a juvenile were also transported to an area hospital via ground ambulance. There was a fourth passenger in the Ford Edge, a juvenile, who succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

“This investigation is critical to understanding what led to this tragic collision, and we believe someone may have additional information or footage that can help piece together the events leading up to the crash,” said Trooper Travis Bucher, ISP District 1. “Even small details that seem insignificant could provide vital clues to help bring closure to the families affected by this devastating loss.”

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to contact Bucher at the ISP District 1 Office by calling 208-209-8620.