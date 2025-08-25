Louisiana State Police looking into shooting on Highway 49

DESOTO PARISH, La. — One man is dead in a deputy-involved shooting on Interstate 49 on Sunday.

In a media release on Facebook, the Louisiana State Police said detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a deputy-involved shooting that occurred on Interstate 49 near Louisiana Highway 509.

At approximately 3:29 p.m. on Sunday, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office received reports of a vehicle driving recklessly in the northbound lanes of Interstate 49.

Authorities say that within minutes, deputies located the vehicle, which was confirmed stolen earlier in the day from Vernon Parish.

“The driver refused to stop, initiating a pursuit,” LSP stated. “As the suspect approached Louisiana Highway 509, the vehicle crossed the median into the southbound lanes before stopping on an embankment. The driver exited armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at deputies, who returned fire.”

Additionally, police say the suspect fled a short distance on foot before succumbing to what investigators determined was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities also confirmed the suspect was wanted in Beauregard Parish in connection with another stolen vehicle earlier that day.

LSP reported that deputies were harmed during the incident.

This is an active investigation; further information will be released when it becomes available.