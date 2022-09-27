Love’s celebrates National Coffee Day with deal, donations

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is celebrating National Coffee Day by offering customers any sized coffee or hot beverage for the reduced price of $1 on Thursday, Sept. 29.
When purchases are made through the Love’s Connect app, all proceeds go to Love’s annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign, according to a news release. My Love Rewards members can get a free coffee or hot drink when they use a free drink refill credit for the purchase, and Love’s will donate $1 on their behalf.
“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than by helping sick and injured kids in our communities though CMN Hospitals,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “Our customers are so generous each year during this campaign, so this deal is a small way to say, ‘thank you.’”
Drink options include:
- Signature house or dark roast coffee.
- Colombian or Brazilian coffee.
- Nitro Cold Brew Coffee.
- Rainforest Alliance pumpkin coffee.
- Cinnabon® pumpkin cappuccino or any cappuccino flavor.
- Hot tea.
Love’s annual CMN Hospitals campaign ends Friday, Sept. 30. Customers can further support CMN Hospitals by rounding up the change or donating any amount at the register.
