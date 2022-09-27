Long Island Business News recognizes Transervice Logistics for corporate social responsibility

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — Transervice Logistics Inc. was recognized for its Corporate Social Responsibility as one of Long Island Business News’ 2022 Corporate Citizenship Honorees. An awards ceremony following the State of the Not-For-Profit Industry panel discussion was held on Sept. 20 at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, New York.

The Corporate Citizenship Awards recognize companies and individuals who believe that by being a good corporate citizen they contribute to the economic and social well-being of their employees, businesses and the community.

“Transervice fully embraces its responsibility to advocate for individuals, the environment and other causes,” Gregg Nierenberg, president and chief executive officer, said. “We’re passionate about giving back to the local community, and to organizations across North America. Charitable giving is – as it should be – at the heart of our mission.”

Among the many charities that Transervice and its employees support are the following Long Island organizations:

The Book Fairies, an organization that collects reading materials for people in need throughout metropolitan New York.

Salvation Army, a relief agency among the first to arrive with help after natural or man-made disasters.

Island Harvest Food Bank, a hunger relief organization delivering food to thousands of Long Islanders.

United Way of Long Island, an organization that advances the common good, creating opportunities for a better life focusing on health, education and financial stability.

Red Nose Day, an annual fundraising campaign to end the cycle of child poverty and ensure a healthy future for all children.

Founded in 1969, Transervice Logistics Inc. provides customized fleet maintenance and transportation solutions including logistics, dedicated contract carriage, fleet leasing, contract maintenance and material handling equipment leasing and maintenance. It maintains more than 124 regional and local facilities across North America and manages over 24,500 pieces of equipment.

The current workforce is comprised of 1,200 associates, including over 1,000 drivers and technicians. The company headquarters is in Lake Success, NY www.transervice.com