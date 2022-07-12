Love’s opens 5 new Speedco locations

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers at five new Speedco locations that are open 24/7.
The locations offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections, for professional drivers and fleets at affordable prices.
“With more than 1,500 maintenance bays and 430 locations, Love’s has the most expansive truck care network on the highway,” Gary Price, executive vice president of total truck solutions for Love’s, said. “Our goal is to get professional truck drivers back on the road quickly and we’ll continue to add locations and services to meet that goal.”
Here are the newest Speedco locations:
- 57964 188th Street, Pacific Junction, Iowa.
- 8708 Crossing Drive, Rockville, Minnesota.
- 1262 Route 414, Waterloo, New York.
- 1601 East Evergreen Street, Cameron, Missouri.
- 6201 Shortman Road, Ripley, New York.
