TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Love’s opens 5 new Speedco locations

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Love’s opens 5 new Speedco locations
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Love’s opens 5 new Speedco locations
Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers at five new Speedco locations that are open 24/7. (Courtesy: Loves)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers at five new Speedco locations that are open 24/7.

The locations offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections, for professional drivers and fleets at affordable prices.

“With more than 1,500 maintenance bays and 430 locations, Love’s has the most expansive truck care network on the highway,” Gary Price, executive vice president of total truck solutions for Love’s, said. “Our goal is to get professional truck drivers back on the road quickly and we’ll continue to add locations and services to meet that goal.”

Here are the newest Speedco locations:

  • 57964 188th Street, Pacific Junction, Iowa.
  • 8708 Crossing Drive, Rockville, Minnesota.
  • 1262 Route 414, Waterloo, New York.
  • 1601 East Evergreen Street, Cameron, Missouri.
  • 6201 Shortman Road, Ripley, New York.
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Clark Transfer