Freight Technologies’ Fr8App upgrades to include location sharing, shipment status

HOUSTON — Freight Technologies, Inc. has upgraded its electronic data interchange (EDI) to enable location sharing and shipment status changes.

In doing so, company officials said in a news release that this will help increase larger shippers’ overall efficiency.

“We continue to improve our EDI, which increases notification speed and reduces costs with our agile, paperless electronic exchange of data,” said Fr8Tech and Fr8App CEO Javier Selgas. “Recently, we unveiled exciting new features which have been very well received by a number of our key shipper clients.”

Selgas said that location sharing improvements have also added to the apps’ overall strength.

This helps shippers “with making their operations more efficient,” he noted. “Shipment status features automatically update the shippers’ systems about the load delivery process. Driven to continually meet the evolving needs of our customers, Fr8App is dedicated to lead technology in supply chain management and cross-border shipping.”