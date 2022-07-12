HDA Truck Pride sending 2 to TMC SuperTech

BALTIMORE — The Top Tech competition was held at the Maryland Motor Truck Association, and HDA Truck Pride sent six of their representatives to participate in the competition.

Of the six to participate, Luke Noyes from Blaine Brothers in Clearwater, Minnesota, and Brian Judy from RT&T Repair in East Dubuque, Illinois, successfully completed and passed the competitions’ exams and hands on skill challenges, according to a news release.

They will be heading to the TMC SuperTech competition this September located in Cleveland.

This will be Noyes’ first time and Judy’s fourth time advancing to the finals. During the finals, these two will be challenged with a new set of exam questions as well as skill-based material that will be more stringent than the previous competition.

“Although the competition will be intense,” Tina Hubbard, president of HDA Truck Pride, said. “We believe Luke Noyes and Brian Judy are ready to showcase the best skill and talent HDA Truck Pride technicians have to offer and one of which, will come out in the end as a SuperTech winner.”