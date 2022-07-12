TheTrucker.com
Trucking Life

HDA Truck Pride sending 2 to TMC SuperTech

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  Trucking Life   >   HDA Truck Pride sending 2 to TMC SuperTech
Reading Time: < 1 minute
HDA Truck Pride sending 2 to TMC SuperTech
From left are Martin Redilla (HDA Truck Pride), Luke Noyes (Blaine Brothers), Mike Vine (E.L.M, Repair), Brian Judy (RT&T Repair), Eric Curler (RT&T Repair), Cody Brooks (Brooks Diesel Service), Danial Walton (Vander Haag’s) and Curt Westphal (HDA Truck Pride). (Courtesy: HDA Truck Pride)

BALTIMORE — The Top Tech competition was held at the Maryland Motor Truck Association, and HDA Truck Pride sent six of their representatives to participate in the competition.

Of the six to participate, Luke Noyes from Blaine Brothers in Clearwater, Minnesota, and Brian Judy from RT&T Repair in East Dubuque, Illinois, successfully completed and passed the competitions’ exams and hands on skill challenges, according to a news release.

They will be heading to the TMC SuperTech competition this September located in Cleveland.

This will be Noyes’ first time and Judy’s fourth time advancing to the finals. During the finals, these two will be challenged with a new set of exam questions as well as skill-based material that will be more stringent than the previous competition.

“Although the competition will be intense,” Tina Hubbard, president of HDA Truck Pride, said. “We believe Luke Noyes and Brian Judy are ready to showcase the best skill and talent HDA Truck Pride technicians have to offer and one of which, will come out in the end as a SuperTech winner.” 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Clark Transfer