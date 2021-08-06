TheTrucker.com
Love’s opens new truck stop in Durant, Oklahoma

By The Trucker News Staff -
A new Love’s Travel Center is now open off U.S. 70 in Durant, Oklahoma. (Courtesy: Love’s)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s recently opened a new travel stop in Durant, Oklahoma. The store, located off U.S. 70 at 5278 W. Main St., adds 13 new truck parking spaces to Bryan County.

“We’re excited to open our 81st location in our home state of Oklahoma and third in Durant,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our first travel stop in Durant will join our two country stores there and will help professional drivers and four-wheel traffic get back on the road safely and quickly while providing plenty of amenities and fresh food and drink options.”

This location is open 24/7. Amenities include:

  • More than 8,000 square feet;
  • Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza;
  • 13 truck parking spaces;
  • 35 car parking spaces;
  • Six diesel bays;
  • Six showers;
  • Laundry facilities;
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee;
  • Brand-name snacks;
  • Fresh Kitchen concept; and
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Im-Possible, a nonprofit that provides shelter, food and services for those in need.

